New U.S. Customs building coming to Capitol Jet Center

Early Thursday morning demolition crews took down decades-old aircraft hangers at the Capitol Jet Center at Yeager Airport.

The plan is to converted one of the old hangers into a U.S. customs building. Yeager already provides customs services to general aviators, but the new space will give pilots better access.

"This truly allows us an ability to increase the effectiveness with our international travel," said James Mason Yeager Airport's Assistant Director.

But the new addition does not come without sacrifice. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the airport industry upside down. Causing airports like Yeager to suffer financially. But airport officials say it is important to keep moving through times like this.

"We are keeping an airport functioning in financial times that are pretty difficult while we're losing 600 to 800 thousand dollars a month in revenue," Mason said.

A special operations plan allows the airport to continue operating while working through financial setbacks caused by the coronaviurs pandemic.

Yeager Airport will also receive a relief grant funded by the "CARES" act.

The new customs building will cost around $2 million to build, according to airport officials.

Right now, Yeager officials say the most important thing is keeping a steady flow of travelers going in and out of terminals.

"We're getting people up to the airport and getting traffic, at no point will you find cobwebs anywhere on this airport," Mason said.

Construction on the new customs building is set to begin in the summer.

Another hanger at the Capitol Jet Center was torn down as well. It will be transformed into a new building for line workers.

