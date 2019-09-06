New Wheeling-Charleston Diocese bishop visits Huntington

Auxiliary Bishop Mark Brennan, who was appointed by Pope Francis to take over the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese in West Virginia, visited Huntington on Friday during a statewide tour.

Auxiliary Wheeling-Charleston Diocese Bishop Mark Brennan visited St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington during a statewide tour of West Virginia.

Brennan, who’s from Baltimore, has inherited a church embroiled in a scandal over the former bishop's sexual harassment of adults and lavish spending of church money. He is currently on a statewide tour to help rebuild faith and trust.

On Friday, Brennan visited St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington.

"It's a wonderful feeling to know that you can be part of something new,” St. Joseph Principal Carol Templeton said. “So for the new bishop to join us for Mass, on a personal level, as a Catholic, it's just a wonderful feeling."

In July, Brennan was chosen by the Vatican to take over the Wheeling-Charleston diocese. Brennan, who's 72 years old, replaces Michael Bransfield, who resigned a year ago after an investigation into allegations of sexual and financial misconduct. It's not the traditional way one leader is supposed to succeed the other, but nothing has been traditional lately in an institution built on tradition.

"I think the only way to establish trust is to show that you're trustworthy,” Brennan said. “I think I was that kind of a parish priest, and I'm going to try to be that as a bishop, too. You know, you use the resources of the diocese for the enrichment of the church, not to enrich myself. Treat people with respect and consideration, and not in any other way."

Brennan, a native of Boston was ordained in 1976, spent time studying Spanish in the Dominican Republic and completed his theology studies at a Jesuit-run university in Rome. He was named auxiliary bishop of Baltimore in 2016, focusing on ministry to the city's Hispanic community. His ministry in West Virginia will focus on healing.

Former Bishop Bransfeld disputes the allegations, telling The Washington Post "none of it is true," but declined detailed comment on the advice of his lawyers.

