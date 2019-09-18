New Yeager Airport Director appointed, previous director announces retirement

Yeager Airport has a new director.

Terry Sayre announced his retirement to the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority Board of Members Wednesday during their September meeting.

Sayre has been with the airport since May of 2007. In 2015, then Assistant Director Sayre was voted Airport Director. In his four years as Director, Sayre has accomplished several things at Yeager Airport.

That list includes the cleanup of the 2015 slope failure which cost approximately five million dollars. He also oversaw the re-build of the Runway 5-end safety area and EMAS, which restores 500 feet of usable runway length.

"It is just time," said Sayre, "my grandson lives in Florida, and I don't want to miss any more of his baseball games or kindergarten events."

At the meeting, the Board of Members voted to appoint long-time Yeager Airport Assistant Director, Nick Keller, to the Director position.

Keller began working at Yeager Airport as an intern and and Special Assistant to the Airport Director in May of 2015. He began working for the airport full-time in May of 2007 after graduating from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in Organizational Leadership & Supervision. Keller went on to earn a master's degree from Purdue in Aviation Management.

During his time with the airport, Nick Keller has served as Director of Public Safety & Special Services, Security & Safety Manager, and since August of 2015 as the Assistant Airport Director.

"Nick is very qualified for the job, I know he will continue to do a fantastic job for Yeager Airport," said Sayre.

Keller lives in Charleston with his wife, Allison, and son, Denver.

