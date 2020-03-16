New York man charged with soliciting underage girl in eastern Ky.

A man from New York was arrested for allegedly soliciting sex and nude photos from an underage girl in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police said Monday.

Edward L. Taylor IV, 42, of Valatie, New York, is charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication to procure a minor.

Troopers say Taylor was staying in Olive Hill, Kentucky, at the time of the complaint and was allegedly soliciting the girl through Facebook.

Taylor was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

