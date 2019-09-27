New case of Hepatitis A confirmed in Pike County

A new case of Hepatitis A was diagnosed on September 11. The person who tested positive for Hep A is an employee at a KFC restaurant in Pike County.

The KFC store is located at 151 Appalachian Plaza South Williamson, Kentucky.

The Pike County Health Department said an investigation found that the risk of restaurant patrons becoming infected is very low.

KFC is working with the Health Department to prevent any new cases from arising in the community.

The health department says Hepatitis A is a viral infection that could take up to seven weeks for someone to become ill after being exposed to the virus

Health officials said careful hand washing, along with vaccination of anyone at risk of infection, will prevent the spread of the disease.

