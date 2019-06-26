New clinic to be built in South Wiliamson

The old K-Mart building in South Williamson, Kentucky, will soon become a Pikeville Medical Center Clinic.

Pikeville Medical Center's (PMC) CEO, Donovan Blackburn announced the location's establishment plans Wednesday morning. The new Pikeville Medical Center Primary and Specialty Clinic will be located in the South Side Mall.

Blackburn was eager about the announcement, saying, "Our footprint in the area is growing exponentially. This move will be extremely beneficial for the patients in and around the area but it will also stimulate economic growth for the mall area and other local businesses."

The clinic is scheduled to open by September 30, 2019.

For additional information about Pikeville Medical Center, you can call 606-218-3500 or visit www.pikevillehospital.org.