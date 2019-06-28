New computers contribute to cancer research at Johnson County Schools

Students in Johnson County will soon be lending a hand to cancer research. And they will be doing it in their sleep.

The Johnson County Schools District purchased 156 new Mac computers this week, which will give its students access to high-tech STEAM classrooms.

But, when the students aren't learning with the computers, the University of Louisville James Graham Brown Cancer Center will be using them for its research.

The new computers are a part of a state-wide program organized by Dataseam, which connects school computers to create a large system that is used in the research process for new cancer medications.

The school participates in a program that allowed them to secure the computers at a fraction of the regular cost.

"Only cost the district less than $35,000 and it is $163,000 worth of computers," said data communications specialist Mike Whitaker.

More than 9,000 computers in more than 30 Kentucky counties participate in the program, many of those located in coal-producing areas.

"All the processing power from the iMacs kind of join together throughout all of the other school districts in Kentucky that are part of Dataseam, and make up basically a supercomputer," Whitaker said.

Jeff Cochran, the district technology coordinator, said this partnership is the only way the school district would be able to offer this caliber of equipment to its students.

"Without these, we would not be able to survive, as far as technology-wise," Cochran said.

He said they are glad to be a partner with Dataseam and excited to be a contributing part of cancer research.

For more information about Dataseam, visit kydataseam.com.