New dealership opens in Ashland

If you're in the market for new wheels, you have another lot to browse.

The new Toyota of Ashland had its grand opening Tuesday night. (Source: WSAZ)

The dealership is located on Winchester Avenue in Ashland. This is actually the second month the dealership has been open, but it decided to celebrate with food and some fun.

"This is one of the most state-of-the-art Toyota dealerships in America," said Co-owner Clay Green. "Everything here has been done with the best technology. Very environmentally conscious construction methods so we are really excited about the facility, it's truly best in class. I think that if you come and check it out that you'll be impressed as well. It's an awesome addition to the community."

The new facility is equipped with a showroom and customer lounge.

