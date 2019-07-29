New device helping Coal Grove police crack down on speeding drivers

Coal Grove police say they are buckling down on drivers who speed through town on U.S. Route 52.

"An officer could be sitting out there running radar, and they still speed," said Chief Eric Spurlock. "They speed right by him."

But thanks to a new device the department was just given, they'll be able to keep up and slow down more drivers with a lead foot.

It's called LIDAR. It works just like a regular radar gun, but uses a laser that points directly at cars and catches their speed and is pretty indisputable for drivers. A camera is attached that will take a picture of the car and license plate. That data is then uploaded to a computer and will print out as tickets that are mailed to the driver.

"Wednesday morning, we had a vehicle traveling 109 miles per hour on the highway because he was going to work. That's the whole purpose of this. We're trying to slow these people down."

"We sit here on the porch many many days and watch wrecks just about every day or every other day," said neighbor Savannah Wilson.

Wilson lives close to the highway and says when she drives on it, she gets pretty nervous.

"It scares me because our house is right here," she said. "I'm hoping this will control it and maybe there won't be so many wrecks."

Spurlock says that is his goal, too. He says it's been a long time since their was a fatal crash on the stretch of 52 in Coal Grove, and he wants to keep it that way.

"So if we save somebody's life, that means a lot to us."

He adds the best part of the new program is it is not costing the taxpayers anything. The cost for the device is covered by the manufacturer, it will also pay for an officer to work the traffic beat so other officers can focus more attention on crimes and drugs in the area.

The program starts in August, and the first month will be a warning period before tickets are issued.

