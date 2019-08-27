New education initiative launched to encourage law enforcement career

Amid a struggle to recruit law enforcement officers and retain them, officials in Kentucky are announcing a new program that looks to boost those numbers.

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training, in partnership with the Bluegrass Community and Technical College, is launching a new initiative that will allow basic training recruits to earn an associate's degree.

The program is called 'Educating Heroes.' It will allow recruits in the Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy to earn their degree at the same time.

"DOCJT is not only a leader in training, but also professionalism, and this program demonstrates the department's unwavering commitment to serving those who serve us," said Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley. "Educating Heroes will provide lifelong benefits for recruits and a powerful incentive to help law enforcement agencies attract new talent in our competitive economy. I'm immensely proud of Commissioner Alex Payne, DOCJT and BCTC for this innovative collaboration."

The recruits will earn their associate's degree in criminal justice after completing the DOCJT's 20-week academy.

The credit hours can transfer to any state college. The program is available for cadets in training considering a career in law enforcement.

Officials say the initiative will help to recruit and retain officers, which has been a challenge.

"We believe this will greatly affect these young people's lives," DOCJT Commissioner Alex Payne said. "We believe people will look at a career in law enforcement and see what it can do for them."

According to the DOCJT, courses will include skills such as critical thinking, improved communication through diverse situations and in-depth studies ranging from accounting to ethics.

Officers will have the opportunity to further their education upon completion of the associate degree program. Officers will be able to get bachelor's and master's degree credit from yearly in-service training.

The program will start on Sept. 22.