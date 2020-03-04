New fire chief sworn-in in Nitro

The Nitro Fire Department has a new fire chief.

Casey Mathes, a 23-year veteran of the department, was sworn into the position Tuesday night by Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt during the City Council meeting.

Mathes is a fifth generation Nitro firefighter, as well as a third generation fire chief. Along with Mathes, eight other firefighters were sworn into their appropriate ranks.

“I'm nervous, but I've got to pull them together,” Mathes said. “My uncle's still around, and I'll pull their help to try to get the best knowledge I can. A bunch of good people around me, so that's what I've got to do."

Mathes is replacing the recently retired Chief Jeff Elkins who spent 30 years with the Nitro Fire Department.

