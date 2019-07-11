New first responders sworn in throughout the region

It was a busy morning for first responders throughout the Huntington-Charleston region, but not because they were dealing with emergencies.

Five new potential Charleston Police officers were sworn in by Mayor Amy Shuler-Goodwin a little after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The new officers will head to the West Virginia State Police academy for a 16-week training period. If they complete that training, the group will then go through 22 weeks of additional training.

In Huntington, a new firefighter was added to the department.

Jonathan Dingess was sworn in just after 11 a.m. Thursday. The 32-year-old became an official Huntington firefighter July 1, 2019.

Dingess was a firefighter in the Myrtle Beach area for the last 10 years, but moved home in the last few years. He will be a probationary firefighter for one year.