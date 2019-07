A budget that didn't raise fees or taxes but closed a $3 million budget gap went into effect Monday in the city of Charleston.

The $98.9 million budget used a blended approach – cutting funds for things like overtime, travel, materials and supplies and postage.

The budget also increases funding for things like building demolition and road paving.

In addition, the budget includes money for 15 police vehicles, a new ambulance and a pumper truck for the fire department.