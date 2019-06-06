Emergency rate increase issued for Southern Water customers

The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) issued an order Thursday for an interim emergency rate increase for water customers in Floyd County.

PSC officials announced a flat rate for the Southern Water and Sewer District, citing "extraordinary circumstances." This move was to prevent the utility's financial and operational collapse, according to the PSC.

The PSC approved a flat rate of $58.82 per month. That's a 42 percent increase, or a $17.42 jump, for a typical customer using about 4,000 gallons per month. The interim rate takes effect Thursday, June 6 and will remain in effect "while the PSC conducts a more exhaustive analysis of Southern Water's financial condition and revenue needs."

The commission said it reached the decision "reluctantly" after finding several issues with Southern Water, including the fact that the district has not tested its meters for at least 10 years. According to the PSC, the meters being used cannot be relied on for accuracy and there is no stock of replacement meters.

At least 700 to 750 customers in the Southern Water system are receiving service despite their meters registering no usage.

Those customers are only paying the minimum bill, regardless of how much water they use. That means the customers who are paying based on their meters are "in effect, subsidizing the customers whose meters register no usage." The district has about 5,450 customers.

The utility is now unable to pay its bills, according to the PSC. Southern Water has been losing about $40,000 to $50,000 each month. The district has had to borrow money from the county to stay afloat. Without the emergency rate increase, Southern Water says it will have to go out of business.

"Raising the current usage-based rates would exacerbate the problem," PSC officials said. "Given this reality, there is no way to ensure that Southern (Water's) ratepayers receive fair, just and reasonable treatment other than to institute a flat rate." That is, until a final decision is reached.

Southern Water submitted a rate increase request in January, but the PSC turned it down due to the water district's failure to provide required financial information.

At that time, the PSC also said it would open an investigation into the company's management. Southern Water's board of commissioners then resigned. The general manager also resigned after the PSC "initiated action against him for management deficiencies."

The utility now has a new board of commissioners. A management firm is contracted to oversee day-to-day operations. The new board filed the current rate increase application.

In addition to granting the interim rate increase, the PSC has also directed Southern Water to prioritize replacing meters. The commission wants the district to issue a request for bids to replace the meters by July 15 and provide monthly updates on its progress.

The PSC will have to approve any contract for new meters as well as any additional loans or financing agreements.

"Finally, the PSC said it 'strongly encourages' Southern Water to consider merging with or being acquired by another water utility," a press release from the PSC states. "But, given the district's financial, managerial and operational problems, the best solution may be acquisition by a financially stable water system."

PSC officials say customers will be refunded for any over collection if the ultimate decision is to set rates at a lower level than the interim rates.