New graduation ceremony dates announced for 2020 seniors

With Governor Jim Justice's announcement of schools being closed for the rest of the year, several schools have announced that new graduation dates have been scheduled.

Riverside High School Principal Jane Kennedy announced that Riverside's graduation will take place on June 25th at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Kennedy stated that "it is our goal to make sure it is a celebration of our seniors and their accomplishments".

Capital High School's graduation will take place on June 27th at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum. Principal Larry Bailey made the announcement on the Capital High School Facebook page.

Sissonville High School released a statement saying, "As a result of the closing of schools by the Governor, the graduation for Sissonville High School will take place on either May 21 or June 25, depending upon the government’s orders at that time. More details will follow soon."

George Washington High School has "tentatively scheduled" their 2020 graduation to take place on June 24th at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Auditorium.

Todd Alexander, superintendent of Wayne County Schools, said, "We want our students to have as traditional a ceremony as possible. We still have dates scheduled as May 23rd and 26th. We have backup dates set in June, 25th and 27th. If necessary we can bump it back to July."

