New graduation dates announced for Huntington High and Cabell Midland High schools

As the impact of COVID-19 continues, more and more schools are announcing altered graduation plans.

Huntington High School’s graduation has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. That’s according to Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe.

Meanwhile, Cabell Midland High School’s graduation will be at 6 p.m. Friday, June 26.

Saxe says they also plan to reschedule proms, but exact dates haven’t been selected yet.

