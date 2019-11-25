New kid-friendly look for Logan Regional Medical Center's pediatrics center

Logan Regional Medical Center is celebrating the reopening of its pediatrics center Monday.

The center was revamped to be more kid-friendly. Hallways and each room of the pediatrics center features classic Disney characters from films like "Toy Story" and "Finding Nemo."

There are also dozens of games and arts and crafts for children and parents to enjoy during what could potentially be a stressful stay.

A wagon was also debuted giving children a new way to ride around the unit.

Hospital leaders say Monday's celebration was to show their appreciation of the community's support and to show gratitude to hospital staff that worked hard on the unit's new look.

"Loving the participation of the employees here. We have a lot that's participating in this, and putting everything that they possibly can in here, and helping us to make it a success," Jeanette Sexton, director of Women, Children's and Pediatrics, Logan Regional Medical Center said. "So, I'm very proud of them."