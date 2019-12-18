New library planned for Barboursville

The village of Barboursville is another step closer to having a new library.

A new $2 million library in Barboursville will be energy efficient and have a special floor just for children.

A meeting took place Tuesday night to finalize plans for the new facility.

EP Leach and Sons Construction was awarded the bid to build the library. It will be the first library in the state to operate from a geothermal source, meaning energy that’s created and stored in the earth.

In addition to being energy efficient, officials say the library will have a special floor just for children.

The new library is being built because officials say the old one is too small for the number of people who use it.

“I think that the village of Barboursville will be so proud to have a new one-of-a-kind library,” said Judy Rule, director of the Cabell County Library system.

The cost of the new library is expected to be around $2 million.

