New order on COVID-19 testing announced in Ohio

The testing process for COVID-19 has caused frustration for many who are still waiting for results.

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine announced Wednesday they're changing how tests are being processed to hopefully speed up results.

Hospitals in Ohio that don't do their own testing, which is most of them, are now required to send their COVID-19 tests to the Ohio Department of Health or to hospitals that do their own testing instead of to private labs.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says it's frustrating private labs are taking days to come up with test results, while some hospitals have tests that can give results within hours.

"We'll run those tests and get that information to local health departments a lot more quickly than waiting on some of the beleaguered testing and private testing," Acton said.

Bridget Scott, the lab administrative director at SOMC, says private labs have been trying to provide test results as quickly as possible, but the demand is enormous.

"It's just a once in a lifetime pandemic, and it's very difficult even to get the raw materials to get the reagents," Scott told WSAZ Saturday.

The Cleveland Clinic and Ohio State Medical Center are a couple of the hospitals doing their own testing, and Dewine says they have the capacity to process more tests.

Dewine says they're working with companies that have created new rapid tests, and they'll start utilizing those as soon as they become available.

