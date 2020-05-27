New principal appointed at Spring Valley High School

Students will be greeted by a new face when the new school year begins at Spring Valley High School in Wayne County.

The Wayne County Superintendent confirmed Wednesday that a new principal has been selected.

John Hayes will fill the position left vacant by Tammy Forbusy who is retiring.

Hayes is coming to Spring Valley High School from Huntington High School in Cabell County where he served as assistant principal.

