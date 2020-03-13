New response group in Kanawha County to help coronavirus situations

The Kanawha County Commission and Charleston Mayors Office have formed a new response group, the Unified Health Command, to ensure no one is alone in the event they run into COVID-19.

Charleston Mayor's Office and the Kanawha County Commission announced the formation of a new response group on Friday.

"It does a couple of things, very important things, number one it gets (key) players in the room together," said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

The group consists of first responders, including fire, police, ambulance and dispatchers, as well as leaders from Kanawha County, Charleston, CAMC, Thomas Health and Putnam County Health Department.

The group was formed Friday and will meet at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday through Friday until they feel the virus panic is gone.

"Part of what our group does is filter that guidance to make sure everybody is getting the most current and honest information about the disease itself," said Stanley Mills, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department environmental health services director.

The goal of the group is to have an open line of communication to first responders or leaders at places like schools or hospitals and help them decide on what they should do if put in a situation involving coronavirus.

"We also are working on what other agencies need to be involved in this," Mills told WSAZ. "We know Red Cross, Kanawha county seniors group, Meals on Wheels."

Mayor Goodwin and Kanawha County President Kent Carper also say their number one goal is protecting first responders.

"At the end of the day on this, it will be the first responders who will deal with this," Commission President Kent Carper said. "Our goal, our responsibility is to provide them the resources they will need."

Stanley Mills says the Unified Health Command group will start to operate 24/7 once the first case of coronavirus is confirmed in West Virginia.