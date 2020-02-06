New restaurant coming to Charleston Town Center

A new restaurant is coming to Charleston Town Center Mall next Saturday.

Officials with the Charleston Town Center Mall say a lease agreement was signed and a new restaurant will open in the mall's food court between Charley's and Chick-Fil-A.

Restaurant owner Bobby McCoy says the restaurant, called Smokin Barnyard, will specialize in "down home comfort foods". The menu will feature brisket, burgers, and homemade sides made fresh daily.

Smokin Barnyard will open on Feb. 15.

The restaurant's Facebook page says there will be several opening day giveaways.