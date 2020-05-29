New restaurant heading to Hurricane

A new restaurant is heading to Hurricane, and it's a name you may already recognize!

The Belknap Dough Company is taking the pizzas that made their food truck famous and expanding them to a standalone storefront! The announcement was made by Mayor Scott Edwards via Facebook live Friday afternoon.

The restaurant will be located on Main Street, and will feature a wood-fired pizza oven imported from Italy, crafted from ashes from Mount Vesuvius.

Jimmy and Amber Belknap have been in business for two years now, and said they are excited for the new endeavor.

The restaurant is set to open within the next five to eight weeks.