New restaurant in Ironton pays tribute to veterans

A new restaurant in Ironton is making it their mission to salute veterans every day.

Armory Smokehouse in Ironton is filled with military memorabilia.

The building on Vernon Street opened in 1937 as a National Guard armory but sat empty the last few years.

Jerry Rowe served there in the early 1990s, and now he's converted the building into what he calls a restaurant and museum carrying on the legacy of the structure's roots.

"It's important to always give tribute and honor to our veterans because we wouldn't have what we have today," Rowe said. "We've got to remember that each and every day."

Shelby Belcher, who lives in South Point and served in the Navy in the 1960s, says he's grateful for a place that makes veterans feel welcome and appreciated every time they come through the door.

Belcher hopes the nods to past military efforts help serve as a reminder to younger generations who dine there of the impact veterans made.

"I think they ought to be appreciated," Belcher said. "Where would we find people now that did what they did in WWII to save this country?"

Veterans were treated to a free lunch at the restaurant Monday. The owner says veterans get 10 percent off every day, and on Tuesdays they get a free dessert with the purchase of a meal.

