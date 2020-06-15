New restaurant opens in downtown Charleston

A new spot to grab a bite to eat for breakfast and lunch has opened in downtown Charleston.

Coco’s Kitchen and Café opened Monday morning.

The new restaurant is located in the 200 block of Hale Street.

The owner considers it a neighborhood eatery offering soups and sandwiches.

Eventually, the owner tells WSAZ.com the goal is to offer cooking classes and pop up dinners with locally grown products.

Coco’s is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

