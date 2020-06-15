New retail development coming to Elkview will generate jobs

A new retail and commercial development is expected to generate more than 500 jobs in Elkview, West Virginia.

Officials made the announcement Monday morning.

44 acres has been dedicated to the Elkview commons development that will be accessible from Frame Road east of the Elkview exit.

Officials say more than 300 construction jobs and 200 full-time jobs will be up for grabs.

The commission says a public hearing will be held and an application must be sent to the West Virginia development office.

Officials say phase one of the project is estimated to cost $6 million dollars.

