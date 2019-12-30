New retailer announces jobs in W.Va.

New retail stores are headed to much of West Virginia, including in St. Albans and Logan, and its parent company has announced plans to hire.

Gordmans is set to open nine stores in West Virginia by March 3. According to a release from Stage, the company that owns Gordmans, many of the stores are being converted from existing Goody’s and Peebles.

Stage also announces that Gordmans, an apparel and home décor retailer, will be hiring. Click here for more information.

The St. Albans location at 1473 MacCorkle Ave. is an existing Goody’s store, while the Logan location at 321 Stratton St. is a Peebles.

Stage says Gordmans offers name-brand merchandise at prices below many of its competitors.

