New school administrators selected in Floyd County

Some of the schools in Floyd County will be under new administration for the 2019-2020 school year.

In a press release from the Floyd County Board of Education, Superintendent Danny Adkins announced changes to the Floyd County administration lineup.

Jonathan Parsons will be the new principal at Betsy Lane Elementary.

Patricia Slone Hackworth and Jeremy Hall will be assistant principals at Betsy Lane High School.

Melissa Turner will be the principal at Prestonsburg Elementary. Brandon Maynard will be the assistant principal there.

Charles Rowe will be the new principal at Adams Middle.

Adkins said there are more vacancies in the district, but he hopes to fill them before school starts, "We have reorganized, re-energized and have renewed enthusiasm for the 2019-2020 school year.”

Each of the new administrators have been educators for years, teaching a variety of subjects including social studies, math, choir, and special education.

Adkins added, "We want this school year to be phenomenal and we need our families and community members to support our students and our schools in every way they can to make this happen. Everyone working together is what it takes to make our students achieve everything they can achieve.”