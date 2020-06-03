Barbershop takes over vacant storefront in Logan, marks new beginning for former miner

For sale and for rent signs, and empty storefronts line the streets of downtown Logan, but on Dingess Street Troy Brickey has built something new.

Troy Brickey said opening his barbershop, Brick's Cuts, means a new beginning for him in Logan, West Virginia.

"One hundred percent, I had to put my all into it," Brickey said.

Brickey has spend three months renovating his new barbershop -- Brick's Cuts. He said he has basically built it from scratch and it is one of five new businesses in downtown Logan.

"When I saw this little spot down here I said, 'maybe I could put something here to help out downtown Logan,' " Brickey said.

In 2014, Troy ended his 14-year-career as a coal miner after he was covered by rocks in a mine. His injuries left him wheelchair bound.

"I got covered up in the mines, so once I healed up I did not decide to go back," Brickey said.

Brickey left coal mining behind, with the idea of opening up a barbershop. He said he loved to cut hair since he was 14 years old, experimenting on his own, cutting his friend's hair and his son's hair.

"I had the talent of cutting hair, so I decided to go to school and get my barber's license and all that," Brickey said.

He said the business if for more than just himself, explaining he hopes to leave something for his children.

"I plan on before I leave this earth having five wherever God leads me," Brickey said.

He also wanted to leave something for the city of Logan where his parents were from.

"Once the coal mine is gone, then that's when you got to come up," Brickey said. "Well before the coal mine leaves or shuts down or we all get laid off we have to come up with another plan."

Brick's Cuts will open June 15. Their store hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shop will be open for walk-ins and appointments.

Brickey said they can take up four customers and will be following social distancing guidelines.