New stoplights installed in city of Hurricane

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning to unveil new stoplights being installed in Hurricane.

The stoplights were placed at the intersection of Route 60 and Sycamore Road. The intersection was the location for several, sometimes fatal, car accidents.

The Speedway station in Hurricane paid to have caution lights installed in the area, but accidents were still occurring at that intersection.

A petition was then started and signed by over 1,000 people asking for stoplights to be placed at the intersection of Route 60 and Sycamore Road.

Requests for stoplights to be placed at this intersection were flowing in for over 12 years. In 2018, Hurricane City Council passed a resolution to ask the DOH to do what's needed to see if a traffic signal can be placed at the intersection.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards received confirmation of the stoplights' installation in April of 2019. He shared a Facebook post saying, "I received confirmation today from the Director of the Traffic Engineering Division of the WV Dept of Highways that a traffic signal (stop lights) will be installed at the Route 60/Sycamore Road intersection in Hurricane."