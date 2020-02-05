New store to open at the Huntington Mall

A new retailer is coming to the Huntington mall and it will fill the former Charming Charlie's storefront.

Versona sells apparel and accessories for women and touts its brand as priced right every day.

The new store will occupy the nearly 7,800 square feet space near Victoria's Secret and Shoe Dept. Encore.

This will be Versona's first store located in West Virginia. It is expected to open in the Spring of 2020.

Versona is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, with nearly 70 stores in 18 states.

