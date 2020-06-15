New store to open at the Huntington Mall

As state officials begin to allow non-essential shops and businesses to reopen, the Huntington Mall has announced a new addition.

WASH, owned by Jamie Seabolt, will hold a grand opening on Friday, June 19.

Seabolt was the winner of the Huntington Mall’s Small Shop Showdown.

The store is located near the Children’s Play Place.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum will be on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony that will take place at 10 a.m. Friday.

The first 50 customers through the door who spend $30 or more will receive $10 Huntington Mall Gift Cards.

According to a press release, WASH is a business that offers a mix of personal hair and skincare products, including soaps, shampoos, bath bombs, shower steamers, beard oil, tub taffy and more. The products are formulated with fresh, vegetarian ingredients that are formed with great artistry into shapes.

As part of the Small Shop Showdown, WASH competed with a variety of other local entrepreneurs who described their business concepts to a panel of real estate leasing experts.

As the winner, WASH will enjoy six months of free rent inside Huntington, along with a package of marketing assistance.

