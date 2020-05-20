New superintendent named in Lincoln County

A new superintendent has been chosen for Lincoln County Schools.

Jeff Kelley, the principal at St. Albans High School, has been selected as the new leader.

The Lincoln County School Board voted on Tuesday to confirm Kelley as the new superintendent.

Kelley will take over as the superintendent on July 1.

St. Albans Mayor Scott James posted on social media after the announcement, saying: "I would like to publicly congratulate SAHS Principal, Jeff Kelley, for being hired as the new Lincoln County Schools Superintendent! I am proud of him and know that he will do a great job! Thank you Jeff for all you have done for our high school and community! St. Albans' loss is Lincoln County's gain. God Bless and good luck Jeff!"