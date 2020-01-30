New tech vendor to handle sports betting at two W.Va. casinos

A casino operator has signed an agreement with a technology vendor to replace another one whose contract dispute caused a shutdown of sports betting at two West Virginia casinos.

International Gaming Technology says it will deliver retail and mobile sports betting to customers at Delaware North's Mardi Gras Casino in Nitro and the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack.

An IGT statement gave no timetable for the launch of the service.

One of sports betting's biggest days is Sunday when the Super Bowl will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

