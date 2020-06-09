Doctors see new trends in women's health during coronavirus pandemic

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed health care across our region. Pikeville Medical Center doctors say they are seeing two new trends in women's health.

"We have seen a major increase in new prenatal visits," said Dr. Tiffany Thompson, a Pikeville Medical Center OBGYN. "With everything going on, people are afraid to approach health care and we are fighting to have universal screening to put precautions into place. We are safe and ready here at Pikeville Medical Center."

Thompson went on to explain that attending the annual one-year visit is crucial, as other underlying health issues can be discovered during this visit.

"The key in any type of health care is to find health, not disease. So if we can focus on those key issues during your yearly exam ... we can intervene and arrange for that specialty care," Thompson said.

