New voting machines come to Lawrence County for 2019 election

On Tuesday, people across Lawrence County will have the opportunity to have their voices heard when they hit the polls and in 2019, that voice may be clearer to hear with the county rolling out new voting machines.

“Our other machines are outdated and getting older,” said Lawrence County elections board member Randall Lambert. “(They were) starting to have some mechanical problems … no electronic problems that affected the tabulation but just the physical mechanical problems.”

While the new machines address mechanical issues, they also endure that the vote is secure, which has been a point of emphasis for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

It's all about fixing bugs and making things more secure, while changing a major part of the voting process in the name of anonymity.

“You’re given an activation card,” Lambert said. “You’re no longer given a ballot this year.”

Now ballots will be replaced by activation cards, keeping the term 'secret ballot’ just that, a secret.

“One of the questions we get is, 'can you trace my ballot or can you go back and look and see how I voted?” Lambert said. “No you cannot. The activation card that you get. You get that after you've been verified that you are a registered voter. All it does is activate the appropriate ballot on the voting machine, and it will come up on the screen which ballot you will be using based upon where you live or which precinct you live in.”

The county striving to make sure that the voice of the people is heard clearly.

Early voting is already underway in Lawrence County, which take place throughout the weekend at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton, regardless of what precinct you vote in.

