New voting opportunity for West Virginians with disabilities

History was made in West Virginia Friday, as Terra Muncy cast her ballot in the 2020 Primary Election!

Not only was her vote the very first in the election, but it was the very first time someone in the state has been able to vote from the comfort of their home using the " Democracy Live" website.

The website allows West Virginians with disabilities the opportunity to cast a ballot privately without going to the polls, which can have it's difficulties for people with disabilities.

It took Muncy about five minutes to get through the process and cast her ballot.

Lawmakers unanimously passed the law to make this type of voting possible earlier this year.