New ways to occupy vacant downtown office space considered after COVID-19

Large buildings with office spaces in Charleston are typically occupied by thousands of employees, but many are now working from home due to COVID-19.

As businesses let more employees work from home, filling office space in downtown Charleston, West Virginia, could change in the COVID-19 era.

Matt Ballard, president of the Charleston Area Alliance, says one of their focuses is working with companies to fill downtown Charleston's empty business spaces.

"Businesses have been hesitant to let workers work remotely, but this is going to change that," Ballard said.

Ballard says filling those spaces will be different. COVID-19 will even change how some businesses use space.

"We have had a few companies call and say, X number of employees -- we found that half can stay remote," Ballard said.

He says, during the virus, businesses looking to set up shop in Charleston have slowed and that could affect Charleston's large high-rises.

Howard Swint, the leasing manager at Laidley Tower, said more than 90 percent of the building is occupied and has remained that way throughout the pandemic.

"But there is good chance there will be less office space demand after this plays out," Swint said.

He said they are following market trends to see what changes they need to make regarding market demand. Laidley Tower made significant renovations to their lobby to make the building safer during COVID-19.

"We spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on the renovation of our lobby, putting in touch less entry ways," Swint said.

Swint said they implemented new guidelines for entering, sanitizing and movement around the building, hoping to keep leases and even bring in new business.

New business is an unforeseen area Ballard thinks Charleston could capitalize on. Specifically, companies that have outsourced overseas and now want to move back to the United States.

"Supply chains have been very much interrupted and people have realized that all of your supply, all of your inventory of your product has been interrupted and if that place has a problem, you have a problem as a business," said Ballard.

Ballard said Charleston Area Alliance is also looking to turn buildings that were once office spaces into housing units.

Both Ballard and Swint said it is important to bring business to Charleston's downtown area because it not only affects the city but the entire region.