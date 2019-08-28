New website helps people find jobs in W.Va.

A new website has launched to help people find jobs in West Virginia. Discover WV Jobs is a social media platform that combines job listings with interactive features.

New website that will help people find more than 38,000 jobs across West Virginia.

"It's going to be unbelievable and it's so simple to use," U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said. He worked to bring the website to West Virginia. "You can find out whatever occupation, whatever skill set and whatever you would like to do."

WV Jobs already has almost 40,000 listings across the state across multiple professions. Manchin said the goal is to keep people in West Virginia and bring other people home.

"It's all about keeping people here to raise their family in the quality of life that we have, and people who would like to come to West Virginia and have this quality of life," Manchin said. "That's what we need to do. We need to sell our state but also the opportunities that are available here."

Manchin was first introduced to the Jobcase platform while organizing a career fair in Charleston last year. The company's founder, Fred Goff, said the website will help employees and employers.

"For an individual, let's say there is somebody that is a cashier," Goff said. "What else would those skills transfer into? Well, when you go through the career quiz, it's discovered that it is very similar to a medical billing specialist. Medical billing specialist jobs are going through the roof."

The community section allows people to post about their job search experience and ask questions of others. It's like a Facebook for finding your next career, Goff said.

"If you're sitting in Charleston and wondering about how to open up a hair salon, or if you're wondering how to get the education to be a nurse," Goff said. "Maybe you are dealing with a problem, maybe you're dealing with discrimination, there is somebody out there who is dealing with the exact same thing that can help you. That's what's happening in the community section."

Discover WV Jobs is a free service for both people looking for jobs and companies posting openings. Each posting also includes a description about what that type of job requires, the average salary and more.