New welcome sign posted in Sissonville

A new welcome sign was posted in Kanawha County Monday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, members of the Greater Sissonville Development Council put up a new welcome sign off of the Tuppers Creek exit of I-77.

The sign, reading "Welcome to Sissonville," replaced an older sign off of the Tuppers Creek exit of I-77.

Motorists travelling on the northbound ramp leading to Call Road will see the new sign as they pass.

Dana Ferrell of the Greater Sissonville Development Council said, "We do it about every two to three years, and this one was past due. It was definitely on its last leg, the old one. So we worked with vendors here, our local banks - WesBanco, Poca Valley Bank, Lisa Godwin State Farm, and Piggly Wiggly all chipped in to help fund a new sign."

The Greater SIssonville Development Council is a non-profit organization established by volunteers that aims to improve the community through things like infrastructure, appearances, and economic opportunities.