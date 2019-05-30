Newborn overdoses after given water used to clean cocaine-laced syringes, police say

A baby in Milwaukee came close to dying after becoming the victim of a drug overdose.

The newborn had to be given multiple doses of Narcan to stay alive. The child’s father, Versean Anderson, faces up to 12.5 years in prison if convicted. (Source: WITI/CNN)

Doctors said an overdose at such a young age is sadly not unheard of.

Prosecutors said Versean Anderson is charged with neglecting a child after his 5-week-old baby girl overdosed. That is a felony.

"For a baby? Nobody expects that will happen, nobody,” said Julio Jaurides, who lives next door. “It’s hurtful. It’s really hurtful.”

Investigators said the child’s mother left the baby in Anderson’s care back on May 6.

Anderson allegedly told police he purchased cocaine with a friend and they cleaned their syringes with a gallon jug of “baby water” on the kitchen table.

Police say, unbeknownst to her, the child’s mother used the “baby water” to make the infant a bottle.

When the mother got home, prosecutors said the little girl had trouble breathing and the mother took her to St. Luke’s Medical Center in a cab.

While at the hospital, the baby was given two doses of Narcan to counter the effects of an overdose.

'It’s certainly very sad, but it’s not something we aren’t used to,” said Mark Kostic, a doctor at the children’s hospital specializing in medical toxicology.

Kostic cannot speak directly about the case, but police say the child was eventually taken for further care.

“The smallest dose would be innocuous to an adult but could be quite dangerous to a newborn,” Kostic said.

“It’s too little - the baby - you know? Five weeks,” Jaurides said.

The baby's condition is not known.

