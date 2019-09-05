Nicholas County teacher arrested for carrying gun into school

Nicholas County Sheriff's Department has arrested a teacher for bringing a handgun onto school property.

According to a press release, Nicholas County Sheriff's Department investigated a complaint of a teacher bringing a pistol onto school property at Cherry River Elementary in Richwood on August 27th.

Cpl. J. Hall of the Sheriff's Department completed the investigation and charged Shana Knight, 34, of Richwood, with possession of a deadly weapon on the premises of an educational facility.

Knight's bond was set at $10,000 property and has been posted.