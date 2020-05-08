Niko Moon performs 'Good Time' on Studio 3

One country artist can be heard a lot on our radio stations in the tri-state area.

Niko Moon on Studio 3.

Niko Moon is an artist, writer, musician and producer. He recently signed to RCA Nashville, is involved with Sony Music Nashville, and participates in Cracker Barrel's 'There's Comfort in Giving' program.

Click here to learn more about the program.

Niko's debut single 'Good Time' is climbing the charts, with 36-million on demand streams.

He joined Katie on Studio 3 to tell us about his song, and give viewers an exclusive performance.

Click here to visit his YouTube.

Click here to visit Niko's Instagram, where he gives a weekly live-stream concert.