Nine additional patients test positive for COVID-19 at nursing home

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says nine more patients of the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jefferson have tested positive for COVID-19.

One hospitalized patient had previously tested positive.

“We’ve been talking about a surge, and we’re seeing it,” Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said.

Young says KCHD officials are in contact with nursing home administrators, who they say are taking necessary precautions to "contain the virus spread.”

More test results from the facility are pending.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 102.

Of the 102, 52 are active cases and 50 are closed cases.