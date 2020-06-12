Nine related cases of COVID-19 reported in Greenbrier County, W.Va.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Greenbrier Health Department Friday are all related.

That’s according to a post on the health department’s Facebook page that says a contact investigation (tracing) is underway.

State health leaders are encouraging people to take advantage of the free testing clinics in their neighborhoods. In many cases, no appointment is needed and there's no fee.

You can find out about testing by Clicking or Tapping here or checking with your local health department.

In Kanawha County, free testing is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston.

State health leaders warn with more openings and gatherings, the spread of the highly contagious virus is extremely likely.

They are keeping a close eye on numbers all across the state, especially in southern West Virginia where the number that determines how fast the virus is spreading has been going up.

Southern West Virginia is home to 700 miles of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, a place frequented by out-of-state visitors.

