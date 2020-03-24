Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in West Virginia

Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

That brings the statewide total to 39.

The new cases were identified in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Monongalia, Preston and Wood counties.

The DHHR says that as of March 24, 798 residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus, with 39 positive and 759 negative -- with six tests pending at the state lab.

