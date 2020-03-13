Nitro City Hall public access soon halted due to COVID-19 concerns

Public access to Nitro City Hall will be discontinued beginning Tuesday, March 17 due to COVID-19 health concerns.

The city made that announcement Friday “out of an abundance of caution … to protect the city’s citizens and employees.”

According to a release from the city, normal business operations will continue by phone or email. Residents may pay municipal through direct, online or the outside dropbox at City Hall.

Those with other public needs, including building permits, are asked to call City Hall at 304-755-0702.

All public facilities will be closed, including the Public Works building and Public Library, beginning March 16.

Anyone who had a reservation for one of the city’s facilities may cancel before their event and will be able to receive a refund.

Meanwhile, the city announces that the Public Works Department plans to continue normal trash pickup. Nitro Police and Fire Department personnel will be in service as usual.

Nitro Municipal Court cases scheduled to be conducted on March 26 and April 6 have been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

The scheduled Easter Egg Eggstravaganza and citywide volunteer cleanup day for Saturday, April 4 at Nitro City Park have been postponed and a future date for both events will be announced. All Nitro Little League activities have been cancelled until April 6.

For information about updates from the city: CLICK HERE.

