Nitro mayor changes party affiliation

Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt has changed his political affiliation.

Casebolt, who was a registered Democrat, is now an Independent. He has been a registered Democrat for 44 years.

The city of Nitro has a non-partisan mayoral election, and Casebolt says party affiliation among leaders doesn't seem to matter In the city.

It's the partisan politics at the state level that is causing him frustration.

Casebolt says there are two things in particular.

He says the tipping point was the the state's failure to regulate the price of asphalt. He says it allows one vendor to dictate the price.

Next, he says he was frustrated by a lack of leadership earlier this year when it came to the charter schools debate.

He said he first noticed the deep divide among Republicans and Democrats when he went to the West Virginia Capitol to observe about six or seven years ago.

"The first opening session of the Legislature and they argued for 45 minutes about who was going to speak first on the subject. And I was sitting there saying 'you've got to be kidding me.' For 45 minutes they argued who speaks first. It just boggled my mind. I mean, if they can't even come to that kind of that kind of conclusion how are they ever going to draft anything that is reasonable?"

Casebolt says that he is learning more and more political leaders he knows have decided to become Independents. He says it is the fastest growing party in the state of West Virginia.