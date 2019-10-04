Nitro Police investigating vehicle break-ins

The Nitro Police Department is investigating multiple vehicle break-ins across the city.

Police say the crimes happened early Thursday morning, between midnight and 1 a.m., in the Brookhaven subdivision and Cross Lanes Drive area.

Investigators released photos of a suspect caught on surveillance video.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the crimes, call Nitro Police at 304-348-8111. You can also email Patrolman M.T. Haynes at npdhaynes@nitropolice.com.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.