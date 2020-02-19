Nitro man arrested after allegedly firing AK-47 in neighborhood

A Nitro man has been arrested on wanton endangerment charges after an incident with an AK-47 on Tuesday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, Gregory Blaylock, 30, of Nitro, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

The complaint says that police responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Main Avenue in Nitro. The suspect was described as "wearing a flannel shirt and carrying an AR style rifle," and was later found on Beech Street. Police ordered the suspect to drop the gun and put his hands in the air.

Police say they then told the suspect, Gregory Blaylock, to get on the ground.Investigators say that's when they found a pistol and additional magazines for the pistol and the rifle.

According to the complaint, Blaylock told police that he saw people following him, so he fired about 10 shots at them. He also told police that the people following him "either shattered into a bunch of pieces or turned into trash bags."

Officers searched the area and found three AK-47 bullet casings on Blaylock's porch, four bullet holes in the apartment complex's cinder block, two bullet holes in a neighbor's air conditioning unit, two bullet holes in the porch wood, two bullets in a nearby dumpster, and three bullet holes in the Kelly's Hot Spot beside the apartment.

Several bullet casings were also found inside Blaylock's apartment.

The complaint says two people were inside of Kelly's Hot Spot when Blaylock was firing shots.

Blaylock is being held at South Central Regional Jail.